Karooooo Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:KARO) Quiet Period Will End on May 11th

Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Karooooo had issued 1,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $29,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

KARO opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

