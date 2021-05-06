KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

KB Home stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

