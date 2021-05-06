KBC Group NV Acquires 26,237 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 203.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 863.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.19 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

