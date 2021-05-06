KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,691 shares of company stock worth $9,188,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

