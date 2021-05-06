KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

