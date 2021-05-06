KBC Group NV Sells 26,245 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

