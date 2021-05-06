KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of MYR Group worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

