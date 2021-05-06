KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 27,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,233. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

