Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

NYSE:KMT opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,618,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

