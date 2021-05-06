Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.22.

KMT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,379. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

