Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

Shares of STM opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.16. Stabilus has a one year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a one year high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.83.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

