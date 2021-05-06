KeyCorp Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

