KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.21.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 189,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

