KeyCorp Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $369.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.59.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $158.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

