KeyCorp Weighs in on Livent Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Livent in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $798,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Livent by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

