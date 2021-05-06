Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80. 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 112,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KFRC. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

