Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KHRN stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.