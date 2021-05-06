Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
KHRN stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of C$81.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.
About Khiron Life Sciences
