Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. Kimball International updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) EPS.

Kimball International stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

