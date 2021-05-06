Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,620 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

