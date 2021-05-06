Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.00.

TSE KXS traded down C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,465. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.59. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

