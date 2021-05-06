Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.