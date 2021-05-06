King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $24,705.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, King DAG has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars.

