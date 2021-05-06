Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

KGSPY opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

