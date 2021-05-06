Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $1,637,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kirby by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

