KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

