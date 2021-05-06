KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.470-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.99. 29,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,658. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $158.46 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.59.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

