Klever Market Cap Tops $281.03 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $281.03 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00267751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.55 or 0.01143158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.96 or 1.00226611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

