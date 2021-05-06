Klimatas Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,393.05 and $1,063.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

