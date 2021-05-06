Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,660 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 77,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter.

FRA stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

