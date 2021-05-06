Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

