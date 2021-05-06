Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.