Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.21-1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 98,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,491. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.