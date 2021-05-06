Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KYOCY stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

