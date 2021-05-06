Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.