Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $560.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

