LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

