Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

NYSE:LEA opened at $188.04 on Thursday. Lear has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

