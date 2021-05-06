Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 138 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

