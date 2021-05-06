Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in People’s United Financial by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 48,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

