Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,791. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

