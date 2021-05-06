Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 4,120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

UPS traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $212.72. 106,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

