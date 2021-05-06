Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold a total of 148,207 shares of company stock worth $22,828,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.53. 6,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

