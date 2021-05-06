Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 124,578 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,578 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of CoreCivic worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 28,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.