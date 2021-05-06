Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Update

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LGCP opened at 1.75 on Thursday. Legion Capital has a 52-week low of 1.00 and a 52-week high of 7.00.

Get Legion Capital alerts:

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.