Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Update

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of LGCP opened at 1.75 on Thursday. Legion Capital has a 52-week low of 1.00 and a 52-week high of 7.00.
Legion Capital Company Profile
