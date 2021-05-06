Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 684,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,764. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

