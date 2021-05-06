Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00.

OM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 512,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $4,160,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

