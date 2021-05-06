Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.37. 62,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,507,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

