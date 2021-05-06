Lethean Price Tops $0.0017 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $5,940.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,944.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.97 or 0.06195378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.42 or 0.02565789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.09 or 0.00588248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00269217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00745458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.61 or 0.00751835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00545101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.