Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.72-0.76 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

