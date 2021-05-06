LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $172.07, but opened at $179.00. LGI Homes shares last traded at $170.64, with a volume of 1,206 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

